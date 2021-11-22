Eagle’s Landing Christian grad Morgan Thomas has signed with the Kennesaw State University women’s soccer program.
Thomas, a 5-foot-9 defender, is a transfer from the University of Kansas. In addition to playing for ELCA, she played club soccer for Concorde Fire’s ECNL team from 2016-18 and for Tophat’s Development Academy team from 2018-20. She also earned all-state honors in track and field at ELCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.