Eagle’s Landing Christian had nine players selected to the Class A Private Team, highlighting a group of 14 from Henry County on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Football Teams.
Quarterback Charlie Gilliam, running back Brandon Hood and R.J. Johnson, along with offensive linemen Zach Owens, Joe Traylor and D.J. Chester, represented ELCA on the all-state offense. Three Chargers were on the all-state defense — lineman Michael Clark, linebacker Jason Reynolds and defensive back Colton Hood. ELCA reached the state semifinals last season.
Four Henry football players made the Class AAAAA all-state team. Dutchtown was represented by linebackers Garrison Madden and Dwight Johnson, as well as offensive lineman Colin Alexander. Ola offensive lineman Jackson Cannon also earned all-state honors.
