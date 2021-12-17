Eagle’s Landing Christian earned two top awards on the All-Region 2-A Private Football Team voted on by the league’s coaches.
Junior defensive back Colton Hood was the Defensive Player of the Year, and senior long snapper Will Kilpatrick was Special Teams Player of the Year. Whitfield Academy took the other two individual honors — Player of the Year Calab LaVallee and Offensive Player of the Year Cole Peterson.
ELCA’s all-region selections on offense were quarterback Charlie Gilliam, running back Brandon Hood, wide receiver R.J. Johnson and offensive linemen Joe Traylor, Zack Owens and D.J. Chester. The Chargers’ all-region picks on defense were defensive linemen Michael Clark and Colton Hardeman, linebackers Jason Reynolds and Peter Simmons and defensive backs Christian White and Dylan Mullins.
The honorable mention list included ELCA’s Jacque Holley, Hunter Basko, Blake McGill, Chase Davis, Chase Missouri, Malachi Futch, Dakota Hughley, Tucker Hardeman, Nick Lemons and Alberto Sanchez.
