D.J. Chester, a rising senior at Eagle’s Landing Christian, has accepted his invitation to the 2023 All-American Bowl, the all-star showcase announced Tuesday.
The NBC Sports-sponsored event features 100 of the nation’s top high school football players, and is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.
Chester, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman, is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as the No. 189 player nationally and the No. 18 prospect in Georgia. He sports more than 30 college offers with reported favorites of Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss.
He was an all-state and all-region selection in football last season for ELCA. In track and field, he was state runner-up in Class A Private in both the shot put (52 feet, 9 inches) and the discus (153 feet, 3 inches) this past spring.
