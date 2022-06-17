Eagle’s Landing Christian quarterback Charlie Gilliam committed Thursday to the Wake Forest University football program.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound rising senior threw for 2,098 yards and 18 touchdowns last season in ELCA’s run to the Class A Private semifinals. He rushed for seven more TDs.
Gilliam, who maintains a 4.1 GPA, also is a pitcher, shortstop and first baseman in baseball.
