Eagle's Landing Christian's early college football signees, left to right, are D.J. Chester (LSU), Charlie Gilliam (Wake Forest), Colton Hood (Auburn), R.J. Johnson (Arkansas) and Zack Owens (Clemson).

Eagle’s Landing Christian celebrated five college-bound football players on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

All five seniors will play college football in the Power Five — three at SEC schools and two at ACC schools.

