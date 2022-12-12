Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. High 58F. Winds light and variable..
ELCA’s Colton Hood (1) fights for yardage against Landmark Christian on Sept. 23, 2022.
Eagle’s Landing Christian senior Colton Hood committed Sunday to the Auburn University football program.
Hood, ranked as a four-star cornerback by On3, previously committed to Michigan State in early September before changing his mind over the weekend to the Tigers and new head coach Hugh Freeze.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder’s father, brother, uncle and cousin all played football at Auburn.
Hood had 32 catches for 647 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season, in addition to rushing for two TDs and throwing for two TDs. He also had 40 tackles (35 solos) and three interceptions on defense.
