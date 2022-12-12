20220924073842_006A1024.JPG

ELCA’s Colton Hood (1) fights for yardage against Landmark Christian on Sept. 23, 2022.

 Anfternee Patterson

Eagle’s Landing Christian senior Colton Hood committed Sunday to the Auburn University football program.

Hood, ranked as a four-star cornerback by On3, previously committed to Michigan State in early September before changing his mind over the weekend to the Tigers and new head coach Hugh Freeze.

