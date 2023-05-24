Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 24, 2023 @ 2:56 am
The Eagle's Landing Christian boys golf team placed 11th at state.
BLACKSHEAR — Bo Shuler’s top individual performance helped the Eagle’s Landing Christian boys golf team to an 11th-place finish in the Class AA State Tournament at Okefenokee Golf Club on Tuesday.
Shuler shot 74, tying for third individually. ELCA also got solid finishes from Jack Shuler (tie for 38th, 91) and Nick Mertz (tie for 51st, 97).
