Fw2S5iuXwAA9lDe.jpeg

The Eagle's Landing Christian boys golf team placed 11th at state.

 Special Photo

BLACKSHEAR — Bo Shuler’s top individual performance helped the Eagle’s Landing Christian boys golf team to an 11th-place finish in the Class AA State Tournament at Okefenokee Golf Club on Tuesday.

Shuler shot 74, tying for third individually. ELCA also got solid finishes from Jack Shuler (tie for 38th, 91) and Nick Mertz (tie for 51st, 97).

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.