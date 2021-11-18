Eagle’s Landing Christian standout Cheridyn Leverette was one of the top award-winners on the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Teams, released last weekend.
Leverette, a senior outside hitter, was voted the Class A Private Player of the Year. The UCLA recruit also was named recently to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-America Watch List, which honors the nation’s top seniors for the 2021-22 school year.
The Class A Private All-State Team also featured ELCA’s Christina Barrow, a senior setter.
