In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Tuesday that Cheridyn Leverette of Eagle's Landing Christian Academy is the 2021-22 Gatorade Georgia Volleyball Player of the Year.
Leverette is the first Gatorade Georgia Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Eagle's Landing Christian Academy.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Leverette as Georgia’s best high school volleyball player.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced in January, Leverette joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners, including USA Volleyball players Kayla Banwarth (2006-07, Wahlert High School, Iowa), Alisha Glass (2005-06, Leland Public High School, Mich.), Jordan Larson (2004-05, Logan View High School, Neb.) and Foluke Akinradewo (2004-05, St. Thomas High School, Fla.).
The 6-foot senior outside hitter amassed 564 kills and 370 digs along with 72 service aces this past season, leading the Chargers (39-6) to the Class A Private semifinals. Leverette also posted a .416 hitting percentage. A second-team Under Armour All-American, she was selected as the Class A Private Player of the Year.
Vice president of her school’s Beta Club, Leverette has volunteered locally on behalf of Operation Christmas Child, Jack and Jill of America and her church’s food and clothing pantry.
“There are several other high level players in the state, but Cheridyn Leverette is the most dynamic and impactful,” said Bill Schmitz, head coach at Our Lady of Mercy High School. “She was a major factor in every game. Her impact at the net, passing, blocking and attacking were just overwhelming.”
Leverette has maintained a weighted 4.26 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on scholarship at UCLA this fall.
Leverette joins recent Gatorade Georgia Volleyball Players of the Year Ngozi Iloh (2020-21, McIntosh High School), Savannah Bray (2019-20, Etowah High School), and Gabby Gonzales (2018-19 & 2017-18, Walton High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
