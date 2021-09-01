Cheridyn Leverette, a senior at Eagle’s Landing Christian, was named this week to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-America Watch List.
The list features the nation’s top seniors for the 2021-22 school year.
Leverette, an outside hitter, has committed to play college volleyball at UCLA. Outside of high school, she plays for the A5 Volleyball Club.
