Georgia State’s football program, preparing for another bowl appearance, landed Eagle’s Landing Christian standout Peter Simmons Wednesday, the first day of early signings for colleges.
Simmons, at 6-foot, 180 pounds, projects as a free safety or outside linebacker at the college level. He was a first-team All-Region 2-A Private selection this season after helping ELCA to the Class A Private semifinals.
