Eagle’s Landing Christian senior R.J. Johnson committed over the weekend to the University of Arkansas football program.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is a standout at wide receiver and defensive back at ELCA, but was recruited by the Razorbacks as a cornerback. He had nearly 30 college offers and is rated as a three-star prospect (No. 65 in Georgia) in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
