The All-Region 4-AAAAA Competition Cheerleading honors were released Thursday after voting by the region’s coaches.

Eagle’s Landing’s Shaunte Strong was voted as 4-AAAAA Coach of the Year by her peers.

“Coach Strong is always on fire, eager and compassionate, keeping ELHS cheerleading on constant improvement,” Ola coach and Henry County Schools cheer coordinator Chelsea McCreary said.

“(Strong) is dedicated and always has a smile on her face,” Locust Grove coach Michelle Pildner said. “She is very positive and has done a great job with her cheer program. I can say that she always encourages her team and others — me included, she’s so encouraging and helpful. She is genuinely happy for successes in her program and for others in their programs. She may not win every competition or go to state, but she believes in her cheerleader’s abilities.”

Strong has coached competition cheerleading since 2006.

“Coach Strong works tirelessly to improve her squad and keep them engaged in the school community, providing a well-rounded experience for her athletes,” HCS athletics coordinator Kelli Smith said. “She gives of her time and talents to help her team and offer encouragement to all the coaches in HCS.”

The All-Region 4-AAAAA Cheerleading Team also was recognized the by coaches. Those selections are as follows:

Annabelle Anderson, Locust Grove

Trenety Anderson, Stockbridge

Cortlyn Barton, Jones County

Brianna Bassett, Ola

Taylen Bryson, Ola

Landry Fletcher, Jones County

Kiersten Foreman, Jones County

Nia Grayson, Ola

Ania Hill, Ola

Brendley Kay, Ola

Maria Kautz, Ola

Faith Logue, Jones County

Arabella Masters, Ola

Gracen McAfee, Locust Grove

Niyah Payne, Stockbridge

Kayleigh Perkins, Locust Grove

Genesis Price, Jones County

Amaya Rivera, Ola

Jesse Turner, Locust Grove

Caroline Varnadoe, Jones County

