The All-Region 4-AAAAA Competition Cheerleading honors were released Thursday after voting by the region’s coaches.
Eagle’s Landing’s Shaunte Strong was voted as 4-AAAAA Coach of the Year by her peers.
“Coach Strong is always on fire, eager and compassionate, keeping ELHS cheerleading on constant improvement,” Ola coach and Henry County Schools cheer coordinator Chelsea McCreary said.
“(Strong) is dedicated and always has a smile on her face,” Locust Grove coach Michelle Pildner said. “She is very positive and has done a great job with her cheer program. I can say that she always encourages her team and others — me included, she’s so encouraging and helpful. She is genuinely happy for successes in her program and for others in their programs. She may not win every competition or go to state, but she believes in her cheerleader’s abilities.”
Strong has coached competition cheerleading since 2006.
“Coach Strong works tirelessly to improve her squad and keep them engaged in the school community, providing a well-rounded experience for her athletes,” HCS athletics coordinator Kelli Smith said. “She gives of her time and talents to help her team and offer encouragement to all the coaches in HCS.”
The All-Region 4-AAAAA Cheerleading Team also was recognized the by coaches. Those selections are as follows:
Annabelle Anderson, Locust Grove
Trenety Anderson, Stockbridge
Cortlyn Barton, Jones County
Brianna Bassett, Ola
Taylen Bryson, Ola
Landry Fletcher, Jones County
Kiersten Foreman, Jones County
Nia Grayson, Ola
Ania Hill, Ola
Brendley Kay, Ola
Maria Kautz, Ola
Faith Logue, Jones County
Arabella Masters, Ola
Gracen McAfee, Locust Grove
Niyah Payne, Stockbridge
Kayleigh Perkins, Locust Grove
Genesis Price, Jones County
Amaya Rivera, Ola
Jesse Turner, Locust Grove
Caroline Varnadoe, Jones County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.