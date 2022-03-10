MACON — Defending state champion Eagle's Landing staged a fourth-quarter comeback in Thursday night's Class AAAAA state finals, but lost 67-59 to Tri-Cities.
Despite a double-digit deficit, the Golden Eagles fought back.
"The second quarter we didn't do what we needed to do, the third quarter didn't do what we knew we needed to do and in the fourth quarter we decided we were going to play but (Tri-Cities') Simeon (Cottle) made some free throws," Eagle's Landing head coach Elliott Montgomery said.
Early in the fourth quarter, Eagle's Landing (27-4) trailed 52-40 but then went on an 18-6 run to cut the deficit to 58-56.
With 40 seconds remaining, Eagle's Landing's A.J. Barnes made a basket to make the score 58-56.
With 20 seconds remaining, Barnes again came up for the Golden Eagles as he hit a 3-pointer, bringing Eagle's Landing to within three at 62-59.
"I'm happy for (Tri-Cities)," Montgomery said. "I'm really happy for them. We felt like we should have won but my program is blessed; blessed people don't always get what they want. We were blessed to make it where we are and it's great and I have to say to God be all the glory."
Eagle's Landing led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter.
With 5:20 remaining in the second quarter, Tri-Cities (23-5) tied it at 13-all when William Norwood made a basket. Tri-Cities took a 15-13 lead when Cottle scored at the 4:40 mark.
Eagle's Landing was able to get to within a point (16-15) when Jordan Fordyce made a pair of free throws with 4:16 left in the second quarter.
Fordyce and Barnes led Eagle's Landing with 17 points each. Barnes also snagged 11 rebounds. Kenneth Brayboy added 9 points for the Golden Eagles.
"I thought Jordan Fordyce played a heck of a game," Montgomery said.
Tri-Cities led 25-19 at halftime.
Early in the third quarter, a free throw by Fabian DeSilva and a basket by David Thomas cut the lead to 25-22.
"Fabian Desilva (a senior)...we've been praying for him to be able to play a game and he was able to come in and help us some," Montgomery said. "It was a blessing."
After the Thomas basket, Tri-Cities outscored Eagle's Landing 21-13 to take a 46-35 going into the final quarter.
"They beat us," Montgomery said. "The little boy Simeon (Cottle) and the Kory (Mincy) kid, they did great job, but the unsung heroes (for Tri-Cities) were No. 4 (Kyndon Wilburg) and No. 1 (Noricco Danner)...and No. 21 (Ryan Mathieu) got some great rebounds for them."
Mincy led Tri-Cities with 19 points while Cottle scored 16 and Danner 13.
"My administration, they backed me and I have no complaints," Montgomery said. "My county was here, made sure we had buses for my kids; what else can you ask for? We just didn't win it all but we'll be back."
