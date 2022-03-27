Three Henry County high school players earned spots on the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s All-Metro High School Basketball Team, announced recently after the club’s voting process wrapped up.
Eagle’s Landing teammates A.J. Barnes and David Thomas made the boys’ honorable mention list, while Luella’s Evelina Davlakou was on the girls’ honorable mention list.
