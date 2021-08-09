Before Markus Brown became head football coach at Eagle’s Landing back in February, he researched the program.
While its record was 0-10 in a 2020 season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown didn’t see an 0-10 team when he looked at video. In his previous job as an assistant at Duluth, he saw the Golden Eagles firsthand in their season opener, a 10-point loss to Class AAAAAAA Meadowcreek. They also narrowly lost 12-7 to Lovejoy, a 9-2 team in AAAAAA.
“I’ve been telling a lot of people that have asked me, (Eagle’s Landing) is not your normal 0-10 team,” Brown said. “You talk about talent-wise, it’s really limitless. There are a couple of things we need to work on and a couple of things that need to be taken care of, but you talk about the response I’ve gotten from the kids, their attitudes, you couldn’t tell they went 0-10 last year. They’re extremely hungry.”
Brown made those comments back in February and the excitement about his first head coaching job hasn’t waned in the past six months. He is eager to build a winner at a high school that has struggled to find football success in its history.
“I take it serious,” Brown said of his new job. “People believed in me, being my first head coaching job, Coach Mac (athletic director Roy McLaughlin), Dr. (Kesha) Jones (principal), believed in me, believed in my vision and bought into it.”
Eagle’s Landing, which opened in 1990, has never won more than eight games in a season according to Georgia High School Football Historians Association records, and has made the state playoffs only five times, most recently during a 7-5 season in 2017. The 2017 season also brought its last winning record. The team also made state in 2013 and 2014.
Making those winning seasons and playoff trips more frequent is a goal for Brown, who already has made believers out of his new players.
“It’s a blessing to have Coach Brown and all the new coaches we brought in around us,” senior Terrance Hill said. “It’s a blessing to have been able to put in the work in the offseason. All the team is starting to buy in, the whole team is starting to buy into the vision, starting to buy into everything Coach Brown is trying to instill in us. We want to continue to build on it day by day.”
Hill, a 6-foot, 215-pounder, is an important player on Brown’s first Eagle’s Landing team. He is the team’s middle linebacker, as well as a running back. Teammate Tamari Matthew, a 5-7, 190-pound senior, also will fill the same roles as a linebacker and running back. Another key two-way player is defensive back and wide receiver Caleb Hardy, an impressive, 6-3, 180-pound athlete.
Jahlil McKenney is a top performer on the line, which gets a boost from freshman Kentez Allen, a 6-3, 250-pounder.
Those five players represented the Golden Eagles at Henry County Schools Media Day.
“They are wonderful guys, not just football players, but great kids,” Brown said.
