IMG-0464.jpg

Eagle’s Landing’s David Thomas (12) drives against Kell’s Jaylon Colon (3) during the Class AAAAA state championship game in Macon.

 Cecil Copeland

Eagle’s Landing senior David Thomas headlined the local selections to the Sandy’s Spiel All-State Basketball Teams for the 2022-23 season.

Thomas was named to the All-Georgia second team, which features the top players from all classifications, in addition to earning first-team all-state honors in Class AAAAA. He also was named the best scorer in that classification.

