...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia and west central Georgia,
including the following counties, in central Georgia, Baldwin,
Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach,
Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Glascock,
Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Warren,
Washington and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Clayton, Fayette,
Henry, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale and Walton. In northeast Georgia,
Clarke, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In west central Georgia,
Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Talbot, Taylor,
Troup and Upson.
* WHEN...Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A frontal boundary will be the focus for additional waves of
showers and thunderstorms across north and central Georgia
through early Monday morning. Additional rainfall totals of 1
to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts over 3
inches possible. These amounts will occur on top of
widespread heavy rainfall that has already fallen.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Eagle’s Landing senior David Thomas headlined the local selections to the Sandy’s Spiel All-State Basketball Teams for the 2022-23 season.
Thomas was named to the All-Georgia second team, which features the top players from all classifications, in addition to earning first-team all-state honors in Class AAAAA. He also was named the best scorer in that classification.
Eagle’s Landing’s Elliott Montgomery was picked as the Coach of the Year in AAAAA after leading his team to a 29-2 record and a state runner-up finish. The AAAAA all-state team featured two local honorable mention selections, Eagle’s Landing’s Khylan McKennie and Dutchtown’s Jeremiah Edwards.
McDonough senior Da’Avion Thomas was a second-team all-state honoree in AAAA, while teammates Amon McDowell, Keenan Gray and Avante Nichol were honorable mention, as was Woodland senior Mason Lewis.
Luella senior Ariana Dyson highlighted the Henry County girls award-winners as a first-team selection in AAAA. Stockbridge’s Carrington Wilson was honorable mention in that classification.
Union Grove junior Jordan Brooks made the second team in AAAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.