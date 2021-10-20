Eagle’s Landing’s stellar volleyball season added a milestone accomplishment last Saturday when it won the Region 4-AAAAA championship with a 3-1 victory over Locust Grove in the finals.
The win earned a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs, while Locust Grove got the region’s No. 2 seed. Union Grove and Dutchtown earned the region’s final two spots at state as No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively.
"This team is really special. They fight,” Eagle’s Landing head coach Joel Kellogg said. “They fight really hard and never give up. We lost some tough matches against some tough opponents, but the girls really learned through the losses, came back and put in the work, and grew so much because of them. Our motto this year became ‘Don't be the best on the team, be the best for the team' and each one of these girls found a way to be their best for the team, especially down the home stretch at our region tournament. I'm so proud of how our girls stepped up with the game on the line and made some really big plays to bring home the region championship.”
Eagle’s Landing’s Gabrielle Jones was voted the region’s player of the year, while Kellogg was named coach of the year. In addition to Jones, Eagle’s Landing’s Eres David was first-team all-region, and Sharide Sykes earned second-team acclaim.
Joining David on the all-region first team were Union Grove’s Carson Brantley and Gabriela Ortiz, along with the Locust Grove trio of Skyla Gilbert, Kylie Morris and Loren Upchurch.
The second-team all-region selections included Ola’s Kathryn Faglier and the Dutchtown trio of Dakotah Holmes, Aaliyah Snead and Lailah Woods. Stockbridge’s Kaila Copeland and Woodland’s Layla Reed were honorable mention.
