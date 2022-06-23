Eagle’s Landing rising senior Camani Cobbs committed recently to the Georgia Southern University football program.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Cobbs is a prospect at wide receiver and defensive back. He earned all-region honors each of the past two seasons.
