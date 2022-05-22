ATLANTA — Eagle’s Landing senior Danarrion Ard put a nice capper on his high school career Saturday.
Ard won the 100-meter dash in a meet-record time of 10.49 seconds in the Wingfoot Night of Champions track and field meet. He also was fifth in the 200 at 21.49.
Hampton junior LaSalle Hewlett also did well in the boys sprints, taking seventh in the 100 (10.96) and 10th in the 200 (22.03).
Dutchtown got a pair of top performances from junior Nasia Lee (second in 110 hurdles, 13.79) and junior Christian Dixon (seventh in the discus, 150 feet, 9 inches), while Hampton junior Cameron Goggins (ninth in triple jump, 45-1) and Eagle’s Landing Christian junior D.J. Chester (seventh in shot put, 52-7 1/2) also did well in the boys events.
In the girls competition, Dutchtown senior Synai Jones (seventh in 100 hurdles, 14.76 and third in 300 hurdles, 44.61) and ELCA sophomore Mary Rozier (seventh in 100, 12.17 and fifth in long jump, 17-11 1/2) had a pair of top finishes each.
Other local girls who fared well at the meet included ELCA sophomore Kara Anthony (11th in 400, 1:00.04), Ola junior Blaiklyn Clayton (fifth in 200, 25.38), Stockbridge sophomore Kirah Copeland (fifth in 400, 56.69), Stockbridge sophomore Daynejia Atkins (10th in shot put, 36-5 1/2) and Dutchtown senior Sade Winslow (11th in the 300 hurdles, 46.41).
