Eight Henry County high school football players earned spots on the Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Football Team.
Ola seniors Jackson Cannon, an offensive lineman, and Chase Folser, a kicker, were on the Class AAAAA all-state team, as was Dutchtown junior linebacker Dwight Johnson.
Three Eagle’s Landing Christian juniors were all-state picks in A Private — offensive lineman Zechariah Owens and defensive backs Colton Hood and R.J. Johnson. ELCA senior linebacker Jason Reynolds was on the honorable mention list in that class.
Luella senior Isaiah Mitchell was an honorable mention selection in AAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.