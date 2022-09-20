qnk1jzdhjdcjyp4e3uzx.jpg

Five Henry County baseball players were selected as participants in the Atlanta Braves’ 44 Classic presented by Nike, a Sept. 24-25 showcase at Truist Park named in honor of the legendary Hank Aaron.

Dutchtown catcher Clarence Callaway III, Stockbridge pitcher Brent Sims, Georgia Premier Academy pitcher and Stockbridge resident Adonis Smith, Georgia Premier Academy outfielder and Hampton resident Desean Williams and Union Grove outfielder Bruce Wyche were among the players chosen for the event.

