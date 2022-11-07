First-year Dutchtown head football coach Niketa Battle, middle, poses for a photo with players, left to right, Hector Cari, Amarion Yarbrough, Jamal Bing and Dwight Johnson during Henry County Fall Sports Media Day.
Five Henry County football teams open the Georgia High School Association state playoffs this week.
Two of those five, Dutchtown and Stockbridge, won region championships and earned home games for the first round, as did Eagle’s Landing Christian as a No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, Ola and Hampton kick off the postseason with road games.
Dutchtown (9-1), whose only loss was Oct. 14 at Jones County, won the Region 2-AAAAA title to set up a first-round home game Saturday against Statesboro (3-7). The Bulldogs enter the state playoffs on a three-game winning streak with routs of Locust Grove (54-12), Eagle’s Landing (63-0) and Ola (51-0).
Stockbridge (8-2) claimed the 5-AAAA championship thanks to a current seven-game winning streak, good for a perfect 7-0 mark in region play. The Tigers host Hapeville Charter (2-8) in Friday’s first round.
Eagle’s Landing Christian (6-4) went 5-1 down the stretch, bouncing back from a 1-3 start, to land the No. 2 seed from 5-AA and a home playoff game Friday against Mount Paran (4-5).
Both Ola and Hampton are on the road, one with a much longer trip than the other. Ola (6-4), which had a four-game winning streak before a Game 10 loss to Dutchtown, faces a long trek Saturday to play Coffee (8-2), the No. 4 team in AAAAA. Coffee had a seven-game winning streak stopped with last week’s loss to Ware County. Hampton (7-3), which has won three of four, stays in metro Atlanta to face 6-AAAA champion Holy Innocents’ (7-3) on Friday.