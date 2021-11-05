Five Henry County senior softball players have been selected for the Georgia Dugout Club Fastpitch All-State Games, scheduled for Nov. 13 at Buford.
The Region 2/4 roster features Locust Grove catcher Skyler Elkins (an Auburn recruit), Locust Grove outfielder Jamison Brockenbrough (Tennessee) and Ola outfielder Jasmin Stewart (Valdosta State). The Region 1/3 team includes Strong Rock Christian outfielder Charla Drake (Gordon State), while Hampton shortstop Tyler Ellison (Georgia) is on the Region 5/7 team.
Games are scheduled for 10 and 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, followed by an awards ceremony and skills competition at 1:30 p.m. Two more games will follow at 3 and 4:30 p.m.
