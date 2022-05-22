Stockbridge native Karyn Arnold was promoted recently to head cheerleading coach at Greater Atlanta Christian in Norcross.
Arnold, who attended Community Christian, earned a promotion after spending the past two years as a GAC varsity assistant in cheerleading. She was a four-year football and basketball cheerleader at Reinhardt University, serving as team captain in 2019.
“In a short period of time, Karyn has made her mark on the GAC campus,” GAC athletic director Tim Hardy said. “She arrived at GAC in the fall of 2020 as a Faculty Fellow, serving as an assistant cheer coach as well as in the science department. This school year, she had an expanded role in our cheer program, serving as our lead assistant for both the sideline and competition teams. Over the past two years, she has consistently earned the respect of our school administration and athletic department as she had distinguished herself as a talented teacher and coach. In addition to her coaching responsibilities, she will be teaching in our middle school science department next year.
“Our athletic leadership team has been so impressed with Coach Arnold’s love for cheer and desire to develop the girls in the program. She has a deep Christian faith and is passionate about using the cheerleading experience to see young women grow spiritually, as well as athletically. We are excited for Coach Arnold to serve as our new head cheerleading coach as she leads the program into the future."
Arnold was a school and all-star cheerleader for 12 years during her youth who finished her all-star career with the Georgia Heat All-Star Cheer Company. She was a 2015 NCA national champion and competed at The Summit and The Cheerleading Worlds.
“I am thrilled to have been chosen to take over the cheerleading program at GAC,” Arnold said. “Cheerleading is something that I have been passionate about my whole life, and I am excited to share that passion with these young ladies. During my two years here, I have seen that GAC is a special place, a genuine family atmosphere that truly cares about our students' well-being. I feel so blessed to be a part of this kind of community. I want to help develop these ladies not only as cheerleaders, but also as strong, Christ-like leaders.
“I am so thankful for Coach (Jennifer) Thomas and all she has done to build the program and serve as a mentor to me. I am excited to continue working with these girls as we keep growing the GAC Cheer program and I can’t wait to get the season started.”
