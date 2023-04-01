When longtime high school football coach Mike Rozier first walked in, he had a way of commanding the room.
It wasn’t his towering stature that most people first noticed about the man who loved coaching, teaching and mentoring kids.
Instead, it was his warm smile and outgoing and energetic personality that allowed him to click with those around him and make lifelong friends.
Rozier, who coached and taught at several metro Atlanta area schools, including serving as head football coach at Henry County and Lakeside-DeKalb, recently lost his short battle with cancer.
His courageous fight with glioblastoma left his friends and family stunned and saddened, but in addition to mourning his passing, they are all grateful he was part of their lives.
“Mike was one of the good ones. The kids loved him and he made coaching football fun for me. I am going to miss him," said former Jonesboro head boys basketball and assistant football coach Mack Cain in a Facebook post.
Rozier loved his family and friends. In retirement, his passion was playing golf and watching his grandchildren grow up and play sports.
He and his wife Aimi had a true love connection and a passion for traveling.
Rozier just seemed to brighten everyone’s day even if they didn’t directly coach with him.
“I loved coming to Henry County High School and working with Mike my last 10 years before I retired. He was just a fun guy to work with and always had a smile on. He will be missed,” former Henry County wrestling coach Marty Hutsell said on Facebook.
Coaching and teaching were a perfect fit for Rozier. After playing college football at the University of West Alabama, he spent decades in the education business.
However, it was more of a passion than a job.
After spending several years as a defensive coordinator, and working especially close with the defensive line at various schools, Rozier finally got the chance to run his own program when he was hired at Henry County.
Rozier was the Warhawks' head football coach from 2001-2011.
It was the best era ever for Henry County football. The school is now closed after the opening of McDonough High School.
In 2007 and 2008, Henry County put together back-to-back 10-2 records.
Thanks to Rozier, the Warhawks made the playoffs five straight years, something that had never been done at the school.
It wasn’t just his high football IQ that made his career so successful; it was the way he treated those around him.
He gave many coaches still in the business today their first opportunities.
“He believed in people and was always there for them." said current Central Gwinnett athletic director Jason Carrera, who also presided over Rozier’s memorial service in McDonough last Friday.
Carrera had the desire to get into high school coaching after working years in private business and it was Rozier who gave him an opportunity at Henry County.
It has led to a successful second career for Carrera.
“He knew I wanted to coach and he gave me the chance,” Carrera said.”I will always be grateful for that.”
Some of Rozier’s many coaching venues included North Clayton, Morrow, Ola, Jonesboro, Forest Park, Griffin and Meadowcreek.
Former Mt. Zion basketball coach Rick Moore and Rozier first met more than 30 years ago as young coaches and teachers at North Clayton.
It was a friendship that last several decades.
“He was an intense competitor, but he also had a great heart,” Moore said.”He always wanted to know how you were doing and what was going in your life.”
Rozier’s coaching tree has some long branches.
The veteran coach helped Clint Satterfield and Rex Robertson enter the profession.
Robertson and Rozier’s paths first crossed when Robertson coached youth football and ran the Warhawk football camp.
“It was a real partnership for us,” said Robertson. “He made me his offensive coordinator at Henry County, probably before I was ready, but he saw something in me.”
Years later, Robertson returned the favor and Rozier became his defensive coordinator at Forest Park.
“It was an easy decision because he was such a great defensive football coach,” Robertson said.
These days Robertson is an assistant at Lovejoy and still gives credit to his longtime mentor.
“I owe him so much,” Robertson said. “He changed so many things in my life.”
Satterfield has known Rozier for more than 20 years with the two men coaching at both Jonesboro and Henry County.
“It seemed like we were always together as coaches,” Satterfield said.
While Satterfield was serving as head basketball coach at Henry County, Rozier was his assistant.
Satterfield made head football coaching stops at Jonesboro and Locust Grove. These days he is head coach and dean of students at Piedmont Academy, a private school in Monticello and a longtime GISA football power.
“Mike just had a way of treating people right,” Satterfield said. “He evolved as a coach and a person. He was just so fun to be around.”
Robertson always appreciated the confidence Rozier had in his assistant coaches.
“We really had some good teams back then at Henry County,” Robertson said. “We had good players and good staff. Mike did a great job of letting his assistant coaches coach. He let me run the offense.”
Rozier had plenty of strengths, and that included the ability to reach his players no matter how good they were on the football field.
“He didn’t care if you were a five-star prospect or sat on the bench, he coached you hard,” Satterfield said. “He got the best out of you. It's really easy to coach the really talented players, but he cared about all of his athletes. That might have been his best attribute. All his players loved him because of the way he treated everybody.”
At a recent memorial for Rozier, his former coaching colleagues, friends and players were asked to wear a jersey or ball cap representing one of the many schools where he coached.
It was a sign of just how much love and respect people had for the coach.
“He loved to joke, laugh and make all those around him feel better about themselves,” Carrera said.
According to Carrera, one of Rozier’s biggest victories was when he formally accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior.
His family included. his wife, Aimi Henry Rozier; children, Natalie Marie (Joel) Pignataro, Michael Scott (Tiffany) Rozier, Jon Michael (Madeline) Pfeifer, Victoria Faye (Adam) Tuggle, Madilyn Jean (Malcom) Simmons; grandchildren, Luke Mathew, Lauryn Marie, Kylee Reece, Tinsley Renee, and Tatum Marie; mother and father, Marlin and Gail Rozier; siblings, Greg (Tammy) Rozier and Jeff (Sophia) Rozier; niece and nephew, Jeremy (Ashley) Rozier and Anna (Adam) Beatie; special in-laws, Dennis and Kennetha Bishop, Hunter Bishop, Shana (Joe) Gianzero; several extended family members, close friends, and a host of special students, co-coaches and co-teachers.
