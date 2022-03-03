Georgia College teammates and former Henry County players Brandon Thomas and Wesley Simpson were given postseason men’s basketball awards by the Peach Belt Conference.
Thomas, a redshirt sophomore who played at Eagle’s Landing, received his second straight Elite-16 Award, given to the student-athlete with the top GPA among the eight teams in the Peach Belt Tournament. The 6-foot-3 guard has a 4.0 GPA in public health with a focus on pre-med.
“Brandon winning back-to-back Elite-16 Awards makes me extremely proud,” Georgia College head coach Mark Gainous said. “He is one of the smartest young men I have ever had the opportunity to be around. Brandon is not only highly intelligent, he is very conscientious about his work. He will make a great doctor one day.”
Simpson, a Union Grove grad, made the All-Peach Belt second team after making the third team the previous season. The 6-1 guard averages 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists, ranking 12th in the league in scoring, 10th in rebounds, seventh in assists and third in assist to turnover ratio at 1.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.