The Georgia Bulldogs fastpitch softball program announced the signing of Hampton senior Tyler Ellison on Wednesday.
Ellison was a four-year letter-winner at Hampton, where she was an outfielder before transitioning to middle infield as a sophomore. She was an all-region player all four high school seasons, helping the Hornets to four straight region titles.
She was all-state, offensive MVP and broke the school’s single-season batting average record as a junior, and was selected for the Georgia Dugout Club All-Star Game following her senior season.
Ellison, the daughter of Rachael and Gregory Ellison, plays travel softball for Mojo-Fisher, winning the Triple Crown National Championship in 2020.
“Tyler is a homegrown, in-state utility player who is just scratching the surface of how good she can be,” Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin said. “She projects to be right-handed power bat in the long line of UGA right-handed power bats. She is a good runner, and an excellent defender with a nice feel for the game. She has excelled at the highest levels of competitive softball. Tyler is also a tremendous student and is in contention to be the valedictorian of her class. We are thankful that Tyler chose to be a Dawg and wear the Red and Black.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.