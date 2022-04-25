Christian Jackson set some lofty personal goals heading into his senior season of high school baseball. It is something he has been doing his entire baseball career, but this season he raised the bar seemingly as high as it could go.
“I set goals before every season and I try to reach them,” Jackson said. “They just help my game out.”
The two-way Dutchtown High School star wanted to hit at least .450, a threshold he cleared with a .477 batting average. He wanted to steal 30 bases in his team’s 27-game regular season schedule, and he neared that mark, finishing with 28.
And for his team, his goal of reaching the Class AAAAA state playoffs came up just short with a fifth-place finish in Region 4-AAAAA.
“Christian has been having a great season both offensively and defensively,” Dutchtown head baseball coach Brandon Carter said. “Offensively he’s led the team in batting average, collecting over 40 hits on the season in addition to leading the team in stolen bases. In my three years at Dutchtown he’s been one of our leading players, but this season he has taken it to another level.”
Jackson spends most of his time on defense rotating between shortstop and the outfield, positions he enjoys playing for the different ways they allow him to make an impact on any given game.
“I would say I like infield better,” Jackson said. “(It’s) just more action and you’re more involved in the game. I like outfield because I can track the ball better and use my speed more. Speed is something I work on every day with my trainer.”
But for everything Jackson has accomplished both in the batter’s box and on defense, he had one more big day up his sleeve that nobody else could have seen coming when he took the mound April 12 against Eagle’s Landing.
Nobody except for Jackson himself.
“I’m always confident in my game,” he said about his mentality going into the start. “Before the game I was throwing good, and I was feeling good. I knew it was going to be a good game.”
Jackson did not surrender a hit in five innings, recording strikeouts for 12 out of the 15 outs. And thanks to his offense putting up 10 runs and ending the game early thanks to the 10-run rule, Jackson officially had the only no-hitter of the season in Region 4-AAAAA.
“I locked in that last inning,” Jackson recalled. “I was just throwing pretty much all fastballs the whole game, and they pretty much weren’t hitting it the whole game. I was just going right at them. I’ve pitched a lot throughout high school, but that’s not really my primary thing. It felt good to have a no-hitter.”
While Jackson’s high school baseball career has drawn to a close, it will not be the end of the road for him on the diamond. Jackson has committed to play baseball at Georgia State, where his older brother Terrell Frazier appeared in 81 games across four seasons as an outfielder.
“It was a little rocky for me,” Jackson said about the recruiting process. “Especially when COVID hit. Coaches couldn’t come out for a whole year and a half basically. I committed at the end of my junior year, and it was kind of slow for me, but I made the right decision.”
When he arrives on campus in Atlanta for next season, Georgia State will be getting a player who can do everything on a baseball field. Jackson has hit better than anyone in his region, finding a hole in nearly half of his at-bats. He has played exceptional defense both in the infield and outfield, as well as stealing more than one base per game on average.
And if the Panthers ever really need a position player to take the mound, they will have one with a no-hitter on his resumé.
But more than that, the program will be getting a player who continues to set goals for himself and achieve them. In some cases, the goals even stretch beyond his playing career. Even as a high school senior, he is already thinking about what his impact on the sport he loves could be.
“I will hopefully have a good baseball career and probably get into coaching after I play, or maybe become a trainer,” Jackson said. “I feel like that would be something that would fit me.”
