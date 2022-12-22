...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY
NIGHT TO NOON EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly
begin failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures
will fall into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and
Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further south,
temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 30s through
the early afternoon. Lows in the teens expected Saturday
morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with
northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to
40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Georgia State signed Eagle’s Landing senior Quentin Thomas as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day haul.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is a three-star prospect at wide receiver. He played multiple positions during his high school career, which was highlighted by 46 catches for 897 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.