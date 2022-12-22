FkgfnobXoAIAPYs.jpeg
Georgia State Football

Georgia State signed Eagle’s Landing senior Quentin Thomas as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day haul.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is a three-star prospect at wide receiver. He played multiple positions during his high school career, which was highlighted by 46 catches for 897 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.

