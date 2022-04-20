Positive Athlete Georgia announced its 2021-22 South Atlanta Regional winners, and Hampton earned one of the top awards.
Hampton was named Most Positive School by the organization, which recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.
Each high school sport also had one regional winner, and 10 athletes from Henry County earned that distinction.
The local Positive Athlete South Atlanta Regional winners were Hampton’s LeRelle Johnson (football), Dutchtown’s Trinity Thomas (volleyball), Woodland’s Ahmad Hicks (boys tennis), Union Grove’s Chloe Johnson (girls tennis), Luella’s Emilia Keesey (girls golf), Eagle’s Landing’s Seraiah Kornegay (girls multi-sport), Stockbridge’s Kennedy Allen (cheer and gymnastics), Locust Grove’s Mason Moody (wrestling), McDonough’s Amirah Etienne (girls lacrosse) and Ola’s Ansley Hope Mask (girls track and field).
