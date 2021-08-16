Hampton High School’s football program has clearly turned one corner over the past three seasons.
Having won a combined 12 games in that time after winning just two combined in the first four seasons since the school opened in 2014, the Hornets seemed to be headed in the right direction, even bit of a step back with last year’s 3-7 campaign.
The challenge now is to take the next step toward turning a bigger corner, and it’s one head coach Chad Ashley, his staff and players seem eager to attack head on.
“I’ll say this, … last year, for everybody, was a rough year,” Ashley said during the county’s Fall Sports Media Day event last month at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. “For us, we (planned on) making the playoffs, and … we were (eventually) put into position of putting (junior varsity) players out there Friday nights and playing. We improved. We learned a lot. We gained a lot of experience. We managed. It was rough.
“And I really like our group this year because they do a great job of picking each other up. … That’s been the biggest improvement I’ve seen since last year (especially) with our linemen group. They’ve really embraced it. They knew we had to be a whole lot more physical, and they’ve done a great job of that in the spring and summer.”
With Ashley specifically mentioning his linemen groups, he has several cornerstones to build a foundation around.
In particular, seniors Brandon Bogle (38 combined tackles and assists, 5 TFLs, 1 sack last season) and Jayden Lang (54 tackles, team-best 14 TFLs and 3 sacks) should help give a good indication of just how much more physical the Hornets will be in 2021.
Additionally, Hampton also has a little more experience at the offensive skill positions and secondary this season with the return of veterans like seniors Hunter Hensley and Kevin Lukiri.
However, the biggest change that Ashley is interested in seeing from the Hornets may have less to do with fundamentals or physicality of the game and more with the mental aspects as they battle to grab one of Region 5-AAAA’s state playoff berths for the first time.
“I’m interested to see how well we respond to adversity,” Ashley said. “We didn’t respond very well to adversity last year. I’m really anxious to see how we’re going to do that (this year), especially with our region schedule, the way it is. … I really look forward to seeing how much we’ve grown and improved just overall.”
