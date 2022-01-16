Three Henry County wrestling teams advanced out of the first two rounds of State Duals on Saturday.
Ola and Locust Grove won their opening two matches in the Class AAAAA bracket, moving on to the final rounds Saturday, Jan. 22 at McDonough. Hampton went 2-0 in AAAA, and advanced to the Jan. 22 competition at LaGrange.
Ola had no trouble with its opening matches, defeating Northside-Columbus 68-12 in the first round and topping Greenbrier 58-18 in the second round. Locust Grove had closer matches in AAAAA — it beat McIntosh 48-30 and defeated Walnut Grove 37-36.
Hampton’s victories in AAAA were over Pickens (51-30) and New Hampstead (50-30).
