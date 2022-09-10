HAMPTON — Hampton rushed past Woodland 41-7 Friday night to stay unbeaten on the young high school football season.
Hornets running back Chrishaun Kindle and quarterback Conner Tolley combined with five rushing touchdowns as Hampton improved to 4-0. Woodland fell to 2-2.
While Tolley led with three rushing touchdowns, the play of Kindle is what gave the Wolfpack defense problems all game.
"He's going to run hard and hit the hole fast," Hornets head coach Chad Ashley said of Kindle's playmaking ability. "He's had some ball security issues early on but we got it cleaned up. He just plays hard and when he plays hard, good things are going to happen."
Kindle finished the night with two touchdowns and his longest run of 77 yards, which led to a Tolley goal line score.
Overall, Ashley was proud of his team's ability to run the football against a stout Wolfpack run defense.
"We were very physical up front," said Ashley. "They were blitzing us and making things tough up front but we were able to overcome it."
The Hornets wasted no time finding points on their first drive of the game.
Wolfpack quarterback Joshua Okelye threw an interception on the first play of the game, leading to the Hornets' offense starting on the Wolfpack 20. Kindle scored on a 20-yard touchdown run to put the Hornets ahead 7-0 with 11:31 left in the first quarter.
After the Wolfpack went three and out on their next possession, Kindle finished the next Hornets drive with a 15-yard rushing touchdown as the Hornets lead 14-0 with 1:25 to go in the first quarter.
The Wolfpack tried to get their running game going on the next series but Hornets defensive end Jevon Lewis stripped the ball from a Wolfpack running back and ran it in for a score. A missed extra point made the score 20-0 with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.
Tolley did most of his damage in the second quarter. His first score came on a goal line rushing touchdown, putting the Hornets up 27-0 with 8:00 to go in the second quarter. His second touchdown came on a two-yard rush with 3:00 left in the second quarter.
Coming out of halftime, the Wolfpack defense came out with energy and momentum. Cornerback Al Geiger intercepted Tolley for a pick-six. The Hornets still led 34-7 with 7:34 to go in the third quarter.
The Hornets' running game put the game on ice, though. This time, Tolley scored on a 16-yard quarterback run before the end of the third quarter, making the score 41-7.
The Hornets will be on the road at Stockbridge next week. If the Hornets want to be victorious next week, Ashley believes better preparation and handling success will be the key.
"We have to practice better," said Ashley. "We did not practice or prepare well this week like we were trying to be champions. We have to handle success a whole lot better than we did this week. If we can do that, we'll see what happens against a very tough Stockbridge team."
