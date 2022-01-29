DSC_0311.JPG
Hunter Hensley, Hampton

Hampton placed second and Luella was third at the Region 5-AAAA Traditional wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Hampton had 190.5 points and Luella was third at 164.5. McDonough placed sixth.

Hampton’s first-place finishers were Ethan Lormand (106), Mustapha Jallow (120), James Edmondson (145), Hunter Hensley (160) and Michael Bailey (182).

Lormand won by forfeit, Jallow pinned Luella’s Keon Parham 41 seconds into the finals, Edmondson won 18-2 by technical fall ovre Mount Zion-Jonesboro’s Aunjae Cannon, Hensley pinned Luella’s Cameron Trimble at 1:17 and Bailey took an 18-10 major decision over Mount Zion’s Roman Phifer.

McDonough’s Brandon Olsen (23-1), the 5-AAAA wrestler of the year, won a 19-7 major decision over Luella’s Clint King at 126. Teammate Jveion Redman won a 5-1 decision over Mount Zion-Jonesboro’s Ricardo Rubio in the 132 final.

Luella’s Nehemiah Grigsby was the 195 champion with a pin of Hampton’s Justin Busby at 3:05.

