Hampton’s Ashley Lott was named recently as the Region 5-AAAA Athletic Director of the Year after voting by her peers.
Lott has been Hampton’s athletic director since July 2020. She also serves as the region secretary for 5-AAAA.
She previously worked at Sandy Creek, where she was health and physical education department chair, head girls track and field coach, assistant girls basketball coach, assistant volleyball coach at head softball coach. She led her girls track and field team to state runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2019.
“As a first year AD last year, Ashley came in and immediately began leading her athletic department to new levels of success and professionalism,” Henry County Schools athletics coordinator Kelli Smith said. “She earnestly seeks to raise the bar in all areas, demonstrating high expectations for coaches, athletes and self. She has quickly become endeared to her school, community and peers. She is a mover and shaker and has an incredible instinct as a leader. Ashley is seeking professional growth and development through the NIAAA professional certification program and will soon complete her certification as a Certified Athletic Administrator.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.