...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Two local athletic directors were honored recently for their work in high school administration.
Pete Mullvain of Union Grove was chosen as the Region 2-AAAAA Athletic Director of the Year, and Hampton’s Ashley Lott was selected as the Region 5-AAAA Athletic Director of the Year.
“Dr. Mullvain is being recognized by his peers for his outstanding leadership of his athletic department and the work he does in his building and community,” Henry County Schools athletics coordinator Kelli Smith said. “Pete has led his coaches to excel, not only competitively, but also academically and in their community. Athletes from Union Grove won the HCS Academic Cup last year and his teams demonstrated competitive success in the region and state, while also participating in extensive community service. His student-led, SAAC students are highly active in the school and community and his own initiative of Athletic Event Management Student Interns further enhances the overall student-athlete experience at Union Grove High School for all students, providing additional opportunities for student athletes to lead.
“Dr. Mullvain strives to provide a first-class experience for spectators, student-athletes and visiting schools at Union Grove. The relationships he builds with student athletes and families of Union Grove is commendable and adds to the overall satisfaction of being an athlete at Union Grove High School.”
It is the second straight season Lott has earned the region's top award.
“For the second year in a row, Ashley was recognized by her peers for her outstanding leadership of her athletic department and for her contributions to her region, serving as region secretary,” Smith said. “Beyond her exceptional leadership in her building and in the region, Ashley is also serving at the state level on the education committee for the GADA and assists with submitting results for the Region Cup. Further, she has been asked to serve alongside the leadership of the Women in Sports Leadership Network.
“Ashley is certainly setting the bar high for herself, her coaches and her colleagues as she has also led her athletes to perform in the classroom. Hampton High School was awarded the 2022 Academic Cup Trophy by posting the highest overall Athletic Department GPA in the district with a 3.6.”