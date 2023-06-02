FpA3fIzXwAQIYFZ.jpg

Walker Watson

 Special Photo

Hampton’s Walker Watson and Stockbridge coach Daniel Greene earned two of the top awards on the All-Region 5-AAAA Baseball Team selected by the region’s coaches.

Watson was named 5-AAAA Pitcher of the Year, while Greene was the 5-AAAA Coach of the Year.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.