FwCqNx5WAAEPxP0.jpeg

Dutchtown's boys track and field team dominated the competition on the way to the Class AAAAA state championship.

 Dutchtown Athletics

Henry County dominated the All-Region 2-AAAAA Track and Field Teams selected by the region’s coaches.

Dutchtown’s Calvin Gibson was voted the Boys Coach of the Year, while the Girls Coach of the Year went to Union Grove’s Eric Daugherty.

