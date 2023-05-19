Henry County dominated the All-Region 2-AAAAA Track and Field Teams selected by the region’s coaches.
Dutchtown’s Calvin Gibson was voted the Boys Coach of the Year, while the Girls Coach of the Year went to Union Grove’s Eric Daugherty.
The following athletes also made the all-region team:
Boys First Team
100-meter dash: Tyler Dixon, Dutchtown; Justin Harper, Dutchtown; Jaylen Patterson, Locust Grove; Rion Ragans, Jones County
110 hurdles: Paul Blouin, Locust Grove; Julien Davis, Union Grove; Nasia Lee, Dutchtown; Markese Rolen Jr., Dutchtown; Gabe Thomas, Union Grove
200: Tyler Burch, Dutchtown; Tyler Dixon, Dutchtown; Justin Harper, Dutchtown; Rion Ragans, Jones County
300 hurdles: Paul Blouin, Locust Grove; Julien Davis, Union Grove; MarkHel Joinville, Ola; Nasia Lee, Dutchtown; DeJon Obermuller, Union Grove
400: Caleb Hardy, Eagle’s Landing; Mekhi Oliver, Dutchtown; Christian Thompson, Dutchtown
800: Altaveon Grant, Eagle’s Landing
3,200: Vincent Macias, Union Grove; Johnny McCarthy, Union Grove; Jake Pearson, Locust Grove
Shot put: Christian Dixon, Dutchtown; Lamone Hill Jr., Dutchtown
Discus: Christian Dixon, Dutchtown
Long jump: Davarri Barthell, Dutchtown; Micah Carline, Union Grove; Darryon Harris, Locust Grove
Triple jump: Darryon Harris, Locust Grove
High jump: Paul Blouin, Locust Grove; Shaihi Brown, Eagle’s Landing; Mekhi Oliver, Dutchtown
Pole vault: Hudson Groover, Union Grove
Boys Second Team
100: Tyler Burch, Dutchtown; Ronnel Johnson, Eagle’s Landing, Jayden Lemon, Dutchtown; Tyler Stewart, Jones County
110 hurdles: Jayden Alexander, Dutchtown; DeJon Obermuller, Union Grove
200: Zechariah Addison, Locust Grove; Caleb Hardy, Eagle’s Landing; Jordan Fennell, Warner Robins; Ronnel Johnson, Eagel’s Landing; Jayden Lemon, Dutchtown; Zion Mitchell, Eagle’s Landing; Jaylen Patterson, Locust Grove; Tyler Stewart, Jones County
300 hurdles: Jayden Alexander, Dutchtown; Markese Rolen, Dutchtown; Gabe Thomas, Union Grove
400: Zechariah Addison, Locust Grove; Caleb Hardy, Eagle’s Landing
800: Nyciem Belvin, Eagle’s Landing; Julian Mays, Union Grove; Jake Pearson, Locust Grove; Delton White, Eagle’s Landing
1,600: Vincent Macias, Union Grove; Johnny McCarthy, Union Grove; Jake Pearson, Locust Grove
3,200: Alex Costello, Union Grove; Tyler Marshal, Jones County; Austin Sullivan, Jones County; Luke Thorton, Jones County
Shot put: Hector Cari, Dutchtown; Aamear Walton, Dutchtown
Long jump; Julien Davis, Union Grove; Jayden Lemon, Dutchtown; Sherrod Mizell, Warner Robins, Daviyon Robertson, Ola
Triple jump: Fahiym Johnson, Warner Robins; Herschel Parker, Union Grove
Pole vault: Ryland Hunley, Locust Grove; Xavier Rozier, Warner Robins
Girls First Team
100: Amari Barkley, Dutchtown; Blaiklyn Clayton, Ola; Alani David, Union Grove; Mary Rozier, Eagle’s Landing
100 hurdles: Shaniya Favors, Eagle’s Landing; Lauren Jackson, Union Grove; Laila Stowe, Union Grove
300 hurdles: Jillian Cooper, Ola
400: London Staples, Locust Grove
800: Maleia Ali, Eagle’s Landing; Suri Lawrence, Ola
1,600: Lilly Palmer, Jones County; Camryn Wommack, Jones County
3,200: Lilly Palmer, Jones County
Discus: Nyla Wilson, Eagle’s Landing
Long jump: Bailey Rodgers, Union Grove; Mary Rozier, Eagle’s Landing
Triple jump: Lauren Jackson, Union Grove, Kalayah Wesley, Dutchtown
Girls Second Team
100: Shakiya Bethea, Jones County; Ari Blake, Locust Grove; D’Mija Davis, Eagle’s Landing; Aniya Hardy, Dutchtown; Erica James, Dutchtown; Hannah Karoma, Eagle’s Landing; London Staples, Locust Grove; Kaylah Webley, Eagle’s Landing; Jasmine White, Ola; KaiEmoni Whiteside, Eagle’s Landing; Carly Willems, Locust Grove
100 hurdles: Kyrah Banks, Ola; Angelina Williams, Locust Grove; Kaylyn Coleman, Dutchtown
200: Amari Barkley, Dutchtown; Blaiklyn Clayton, Ola; D’Mija Davis, Eagle’s Landing; London Staples, Locust Grove; Kyla Monroe, Ola; Mary Rozier, Eagle’s Landing
300 hurdles: Lauren Jackson, Union Grove; Carrington Stevens, Dutchtown
400: Blaiklyn Clayton, Ola; Jillian Cooper, Ola; Cai Manahan, Ola; Carrington Stevens, Dutchtown
800: Rayah Arnold, Ola; Leticia Rivera, Locust Grove; Addison Robinson, Jones County; Trinity Sandle, Dutchtown
1,600: Jade Lawrence, Ola; Addison Robinson, Jones County
3,200: Addison Robinson, Jones County; Camryn Wommack, Jones County
Shot put: Jamyiah Walker, Dutchtown
Discus: Taya Blouin, Locust Grove
Long jump: Courtney Parker, Locust Grove; D’Mija Davis, Eagle’s Landing; Kalalyah Wesley, Dutchtown
Triple jump: Julia Baker, Union Grove; Morgan Milbry, Ola
High jump: Ari Blake, Locust Grove; Morgan Milbry, Ola; Bailey Rodgers, Union Grove
Pole vault: Hannah Huynh, Union Grove
