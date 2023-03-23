A Henry County virtual spring sports media day was held recently with baseball coaches and players giving updates on how their teams are doing so far in the 2023 season.
Here is a rundown of the teams that participated in the event, either live or in pre-recorded segments.
Dutchtown
Dutchtown returned only three players from last year’s 14-14 squad so the team is going through some growing pains early this season.
“This year, overall we are very young,” head coach Brandon Carter said. “We’ve had a somewhat interesting start to the season where we’ve kind of dropped some games here but overall we’re just trying to build some overall consistency, getting most of our guys some valuable experience and as the season goes along we want to make sure we just kind of progress and kind of give them an opportunity to do big things here.”
Some team leaders so far have been junior infielder/pitcher Bryce Herring, junior infielder/pitcher Trey Callaway, outfielder/pitcher Jarrell Wood and senior infielder/pitcher Landon Leonard.
“We definitely have something to build upon but the main thing is we’re trying to gain some valuable experience and try to finish a little better than how we started,” Carter said. “Overall, I’m very pleased with the group that I have and better looking forward to getting and better every day.”
Carter said two of the team’s main strengths are team speed and pitching.
“We have team speed, just being able to put some pressure on defenses; that’s one thing we try to capitalize on,” he said “Of course, you have to get on base to do that but that’s something we’re definitely improving on.”
Eagle’s Landing
Fontayne Washington is in his first season as head coach and he said the team has been improving.
“The season thus far has been better than last year, more improvement in multiple areas … such as fielding, being a great teammate, becoming more of a leader … but most importantly the biggest thing is we’re more together this year,” he said.
Some key players are senior outfielder/second baseman/pitcher Wendell Jones (a starter since his freshman year and has a 3.9 GPA), senior utility player/outfielder/pitcher Ta’jon Flowers (3.5 GPA), sophomore catcher/first baseman/pitcher Brennen Garner (who has been part of the ELHS baseball program since eighth grade), junior utility player/second baseman/pitcher Jeremiah Coley (returning starter, 4.1 GPA) and senior infielder Jalen Nesmith (3.6 GPA).
Washington also listed Granison Prentice, Clifford Wysinger, Joshua Wimbley and Allen Martinez as key players.
Hampton
Mack Majors is in his first season as head coach and he said the team has had its ups and downs so far this year.
“A bunch of good games that ended up going our way, which is great, and some games that we were let down,” he said. “It’s just been up and down this year a lot of times and we want to continue to strive forward and keep working towards a better goal to continue to succeed and get to the playoffs because that’s kind of the end goal. We want to continue to with our success and work forward.”
One of the goals for the year is for the team to be competitive in each game regardless of the opponent.
“I want to continue to be successful in the games and keep the games close even versus teams that may be a higher skill level at the beginning of the year,” he said.
Some key players are senior shortstop/pitcher Brian Martinez, sophomore catcher Harrison Court, senior pitcher/infielder Walker Watson, senior infielder/pitcher Logan Smith, senior pitcher/outfielder Darryl Sweatt and outfielder/pitcher John Paul Jones.
“I think we have to jump early,” Watson said. “That’s a problem we’ve had that I’ve seen so far. Our problem is we decide to score runs in the sixth or seventh inning. We’ve got to start swinging early and start scoring early so we can be successful.”
Locust Grove
Locust Grove, which won 20 games last season and has 14 seniors on the team this year, has gotten off to a fast start in 2023.
“I’m very excited about this team,” said head coach Chad Crawford.
The team is loaded with talent this year as several players have already committed to play college baseball.
Two players have committed to Georgia, including senior shortstop/pitcher Connor Crisp and senior infielder/pitcher Bransen Powell. Crisp was a pre-season Class AAAAA All-State selection while Powell has been a four-year starter for the Wildcats.
Senior catcher/pitcher Conner Merritt has committed to Toccoa Falls and Crawford noted that he is a “huge part of making sure our team is focused.”
Senior pitcher/first baseman Andrew Cedano has committed to North Georgia and Crawford said he is “instrumental to our team chemistry.”
Junior Jackson Ginther has committed to Eastern Kentucky University and Crawford noted he is an “outfielder with lots of speed and can be a game changer.”
Senior designated hitter/third baseman Keshawn Wright has committed to Xavier University of Louisiana and is one of the team’s top hitters.
Other key players are junior Melvin Blocker (team leader in RBIs) and senior Jalin Spicer (plays every position and is the team’s leading pitcher).
Luella
Luella has gotten off to a tough start but head coach Ashley Sims expects the team to be a contender this year.
“I expect us to finish in the top three of our region and do the best we can,” he said. “I expect my players, my seniors and juniors to push our younger players this year.
Some key players this year are senior Z’liyah Harris, who was one of the first female players at Luella and is the first senior female player.
Junior shortstop/pitcher/catcher Xavier Bradley was the Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year last year.
“We continue to fight every game no matter how bad we’re down whether we’re losing or winning and to continue to fight no matter what,” Bradley said.
McDonough
McDonough has struggled so far this season but head coach Sean Stallings is seeking to turn things around.
“We’ve been working really hard to change the culture,” Stallings said. “That’s been working out good for us and putting certain people in leadership roles so we can change.”
Stallings noted some key players include senior infielder Tyler Oatis, sophomore utility player Jonathan Anderson, senior utility player Quentin Forts and senior first baseman/pitcher Jairus Roper.
Ola
Ola, which made it to the second round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs last season, has gotten off to a good start this year.
“We’re really excited about our season so far,” head coach Kyle McCreary said. “We’ve been playing some good baseball up to this point.”
Junior catcher James McGee is “the heart and soul of our team,” McCreary noted.
Senior pitcher/first baseman Peyton Moreland has been on the varsity team for four years and McCreary said he is having a great senior year.
Senior outfielder Gage Waltersh has been in the program for five years and is also having a great senior year, according to McCreary.
McCreary also noted that Mac Sanders, a sophomore, is a leader for the program and is a first-year starter at second base.
Some other key players include Will Wesley, Will Smith, Will O'Quinn, Gavin Curtiss, Lathan and Traeton McLaughlin, Aiden Harris, Baylen Gilmore and Braden Pourron.
Stockbridge
Stockbridge has played some tough games early this season, including one-run losses to Berrien-Nashville (in a tournament game) and Trinity Christian (a 7-6 loss that went nine innings).
“So far we’ve had some games go our way,” assistant coach Karl Brooks said. “There are some we kind of let slip away a little bit … we’ve been playing some tough baseball so far.”
Brooks said he is encouraged so far with what he has seen from the team.
“We’ve been seeing some good things going on with our team,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of good development going on. We’ve got a group of seniors who are leading the charge and some juniors who are leading the charge and have been around the program for a while. We’ve got some young guys who have been coming in and feeling their way around the varsity level and the baseball program as a whole. This year we have a pretty solid staff…just looking forward to competing and doing what we need to do as far as trying to make a push to the playoffs and just competing at a high level every night.”
Some key players include Brent Sims, Tyler Tucker, Darius Keyton, Zach Evans, Bryce Bause, Keion Dunlap, Cayden Wade, Casey McBride and Preston Wright.
Union Grove
Allen Franklin is in his 17th year as head coach at Union Grove and the goal this year, as always, is to make the playoffs.
Early this season, the team had some adversity not because of how they were doing on the field but the field itself. There were some home games that had to be switched because of the condition of the field.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” Franklin said. “We’re hoping to continue through this year and gain some momentum and hopefully make the playoffs.”
Some key players include senior infielder Al Nsah (Andrew College commit), junior catcher Kai Huber (All-Region player) junior pitcher/first baseman Gavin Webster (All-Region player) and junior outfielder Bruce Wyche (All-Region player).
Senior shortstop K.J. Clarington is a Savannah State commit but is out for the season because he injured a knee playing football.
Woodland
Woodland started the season with five straight wins before losing to Newton.
“Our goal for the season is just to get better and compete and get better every day,” head coach Quinton King said. “My main goal with these guys is to make sure that they are competing and I always tell them ‘nobody is going to give you anything, you go out there and compete for it.’ So this year, so far, we’ve gotten off to a great start. These guys have been competing; they’ve been doing everything I’ve been asking them to do.”
King added that he has been emphasizing that everyone must be on the same page to be successful.
“This year, these guys have been buying into what we’ve been saying and what we’ve been doing,” he said. “Everything’s been positive.”
Some key players are senior second baseman Jeffrey Allen, senior first baseman Jaylen Johnson, junior Joshua Kendrick, senior outfielder Kenton Collier, junior pitcher Jacob Summers, junior pitcher Kaden Borst, sophomore pitcher/shortstop Tyler Dunn and sophomore utility player Seth Geter.
“I feel like our team has gotten off to a better start this year than in the past, really building on something,” Allen said. “We feel like we have something growing here. I’m just proud of everybody working together and getting better every day.”
