The Henry County Board of Education honored top athletes, coaches and administrators in the school system on Monday.

Among those celebrated were Hampton's Ashley Lott and Union Grove's Pete Mullvain, who were athletic director of the year selections in their regions. Lott also was the statewide AD of the year in Class AAAA.

Among those celebrated were Hampton’s Ashley Lott and Union Grove’s Pete Mullvain, who were athletic director of the year selections in their regions. Lott also was the statewide AD of the year in Class AAAA.

