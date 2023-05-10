The Henry County Board of Education celebrated some of the top athletes, coaches and administrators in the school system at its Monday meeting.
Among those celebrated were Hampton’s Ashley Lott and Union Grove’s Pete Mullvain, who were athletic director of the year selections in their regions. Lott also was the statewide AD of the year in Class AAAA.
Lott, Stockbridge’s Andre Byrd, McDonough’s Greg Shook and Luella’s Michelle Ahmad were recognized for achieving Certifield Athletic Director status from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
The following athletes and coaches also were honored at the meeting:
Fall Sports
AAAA Football Athlete of the Year: Shelton Lewis, Stockbridge
AAAA Football Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Moore, Luella
AAAA Football Offensive Player of the Year: Conner Tolley, Hampton
AAAA Football Special Teams Player of the Year: Leon Thomas, Stockbridge
AAAA Softball Player of the Year: Jace Jackson, Luella
AAAAA Volleyball Player of the Year: Skyla Gilbert, Locust Grove
AAAAA Cross Country Runner of the Year: Johnny McCarthy, Union Grove
Girls Flag Football Player of the Year: Milani Smith
AAAA Football Coach of the Year: Thomas Clark, Stockbridge
AAAAA Football Coach of the Year: Niketa Battle, Dutchtown
Cheerleading Coach of the Year: Denee Allaway, Union Grove
AAAAA Volleyball Coach of the Year: Melissa Kroner, Ola
Girls Flag Football Coach of the Year: Jaime Henck, Luella
Winter Sports
AAAA Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Ariana Dyson, Luella
AAAA Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Carrington Wilson, Stockbridge
AAAAA Boys Basketball Player of the Year: David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing
AAAAA Boys Basketball Coach of the Year: Thomas Berry, Union Grove
AAAA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year: Latoya Brown, Luella
