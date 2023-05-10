Henry County dominated the All-Region 2-AAAAA Soccer Teams after voting by the league’s coaches.
Dutchtown swept the top three girls individual awards with the trio of Tegan Mullins (Offensive Player of the Year), Bri Hill (Defensive Player of the Year) and John Zeiler (Coach of the Year).
Locust Grove’s Jack Pringle was named Offensive Player of the Year for the boys, while the Defensive Player of the Year went to Jalen Harris of Dutchtown. Union Grove’s Kelly Christian was Coach of the Year for the boys.
The coaches also voted the following players to the all-region teams:
GIRLS
First Team
F Jazzell Nears, Dutchtown
F Savannah Callaway, Dutchtown
F Kate Ries, Union Grove
MF Adjoa Mensah, Dutchtown
MF Tegan Mullins, Dutchtown
MF Brooklyn Veliz, Ola
MF Albany Robinson, Union Grove
MF Kayla Mathis, Union Grove
DEF Briana Hill, Dutchtown
DEF Averie Shamid-Deen, Dutchtown
DEF Payton Bates, Ola
DEF Ava Maldonado, Union Grove
DEF Emma Wiggs, Union Grove
GK Zoe Lavendar, Dutchtown
GK Logan Seigle, Locust Grove
Second Team
F Nayely Bonilla Andrade, Locust Grove; F Jasmine White, Ola; F Taylor Senger, Union Grove; MF Kalyn Knight, Jones County; MF Addison Smith, Locust Grove; MF Jasmine Fernandez, Union Grove; MF Joselynn Cassanova, Warner Robins; DEF Shayla Pennington, Jones County; DEF Bethany Brockman, Locust Grove; DEF Autumn Dionne, Ola; DEF Jeanelle Ferdinand, Union Grove; DEF Olivia Walker, Locust Grove; GK Kendyl Lloyd, Ola; GK Elizabella Irwin, Union Grove
Honorable Mention
F Kaithlyn O’Neill, Eagle’s Landing; MF Daisha Brown, Eagle’s Landing; DEF Taylor Nipper, Jones County; DEF Alyssa Wilkes, Warner Robins
BOYS
First Team
F Jack Pringle, Locust Grove
F Marcus Williams, Union Grove
F Daniel Barber, Warner Robins
MF Jonathan Thomas, Locust Grove
MF Kasey Newman, Locust Grove
MF Aumkar Patel, Union Grove
MF Markus Porter, Union Grove
DEF Jakob Pen, Dutchtown
DEF Jalen Harris, Dutchtown
DEF Colby Harms, Union Grove
DEF Evan Thwaites, Union Grove
GK Jake Holmes, Ola
GK Andrew Lam, Union Grove
Second Team
F Justin Ariri, Dutchtown; F Kasaun Simpson, Dutchtown; F Isaiah Randall, Locust Grove; MF Caleb Cousins, Dutchtown; MF Adam Audige, Ola; MF Jaxon Richardson, Ola; MF Christian Narsing, Warner Robins; DEF Conner Cain, Ola; DEF David Hawkins, Ola; DEF Dylan Fayad, Ola; GK D’Andre Moultrie, Dutchtown; GK Ryan Tutuwan, Locust Grove
