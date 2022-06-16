Henry County grads and Georgia College men’s basketball teammates Wesley Simpson and Brandon Thomas earned spots on the Peach Belt Conference’s 2021-2022 Team of Academic Distinction.
Simpson, a Union Grove grad, sported a 3.55 GPA in economics with a minor in business administration. It his third time making the conference’s academic team.
Thomas, an Eagle’s Landing grad, owns a 3.84 GPA in public health with a minor in sociology. It was his second time earning the league’s academic honor.
Members of the team had to maintain a 3.3 GPA or higher and be a starter or significant contributor on their team. Simpson averaged 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists, and Thomas averaged 6.4 points and 3.7 rebounds.
