Former Henry County High School standout Paris Mullins signed with the Auburn University women's basketball program, new Tigers head coach Johnnie Harris announced Wednesday.
Mullins, a transfer from Butler Community College (Kan.), is a 6-foot-2 forward who played her freshman season at Walters State Community College (Tenn.).
“I’m so excited to have Paris as part of our Auburn women’s basketball family,” Harris said. “Paris has a skill set that fits very well with our system. She is a highly motivated young lady, both on and off the court, and she will be a very important piece to the process of building our program.”
Mullins averaged 10 points and 5.7 rebounds as a sophomore at Butler, starting 21 of 23 games. She earned All-Conference honors for her efforts and helped lead her team to the NJCAA national tournament in 2021. She scored in double-figures 12 times during the season.
As a freshman at Walters State, she averaged 13.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor. Starting 25 of 29 games, she recorded seven double-doubles while helping the Senators to a 20-10 record.
Mullins averaged 12.8 points and 9 rebounds as a high school senior at Henry County and was an honorable mention all-state selection in Class AAAA.
