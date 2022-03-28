AJ_Barnes.JPG

A.J. Barnes

A total of 13 Henry County high school basketball players were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Teams for the 2021-22 high school season.

The players who were voted as all-state selections are as follows:

BOYS

Class AAAAA South

A.J. Barnes, Eagle’s Landing (Player of the Year)

David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing

Jordan Fordyce, Eagle’s Landing

Christian Watkins, Woodland

Mason Lewis, Woodland

Class AAAA North

Da’Avion Thomas, McDonough (Player of the Year)

Amon McDowell, McDonough

Class A Private South

A.J. Flagg, Eagle’s Landing Christian

GIRLS

Class AAAAA South

Carrington Wilson, Stockbridge

Jordan Brooks, Union Grove

Jade Anderson, Dutchtown

Class AAAA North

Evelina Davlakou, Luella (Player of the Year)

Ariana Dyson, Luella

