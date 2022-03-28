A total of 13 Henry County high school basketball players were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Teams for the 2021-22 high school season.
The players who were voted as all-state selections are as follows:
BOYS
Class AAAAA South
A.J. Barnes, Eagle’s Landing (Player of the Year)
David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing
Jordan Fordyce, Eagle’s Landing
Christian Watkins, Woodland
Mason Lewis, Woodland
Class AAAA North
Da’Avion Thomas, McDonough (Player of the Year)
Amon McDowell, McDonough
Class A Private South
A.J. Flagg, Eagle’s Landing Christian
GIRLS
Class AAAAA South
Carrington Wilson, Stockbridge
Jordan Brooks, Union Grove
Jade Anderson, Dutchtown
Class AAAA North
Evelina Davlakou, Luella (Player of the Year)
Ariana Dyson, Luella
