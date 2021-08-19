As the final fall sport to get its 2021-22 season underway, Henry County’s high school boys and girls cross country teams were still undergoing their initial evaluations as most of the county’s coaches gathered with their athletes at the HCPS’ Fall Sports Media Day last month at the Henry County Performing Arts Center.
Based on their respective offseason conditioning programs and personnel, the outlooks and expectations of the county’s teams run the gamut as the season begins in earnest.
After using most of his initial season as head coach generally assessing his team’s strengths and weaknesses, Michael Fletcher II is optimistic that his program at Eagle’s Landing can take a significant step forward this fall. The Golden Eagles will rely on returning runners David Dickey for the boys and Maleia Ali for the girls to help build each team’s depth and provide leadership in the program’s improvement.
Eagle’s Landing Christian returns a few of its top boys runners from a team that was fifth at area — Luke Sanders, Elijah Paggett and Connor Mancuso. The girls team, which had two runners at area last season, will feature some new faces this year.
Increasing the program’s depth is also a goal at Hampton, where head coach Latitia Gambrell hopes to continue a trend of growth with the girls program.
Meanwhile, the boys will use the depth they already have to try to take another step forward, with seniors Dexter Cladd and Bryan Ponce and sophomore Chris Williams returning aft er scoring at last year’s Class AAAA state meet to help the Hornets jump eight spots in the team standings from the previous season.
Both of co-coaches Dale Smith’s and Jason Wayne’s Locust Grove teams also hope to not only make it back to the state meet again this season, but also climb up the team standings.
Paced by junior Julie Mink, who scored team points in last year’s Class AAAAA state meet, the Wildcats girls hope to improve upon last year’s 25th-place finish.
Meanwhile, the boys return a good portion of the line-up from last year’s team that claimed the Henry County championship and placed fifth at state, including senior Daniel Townsend, who placed 16th individually, senior Trenton Labron and juniors Jack Pringle and Jake Person.
Luella’s boys also placed at the AAAAA state meet, taking 23rd a year ago behind Ethan Sanders, who returns for his sophomore season after placing in the top 100 individually, and senior Davonta Jackson. Nick Dickey should also be a key runner this fall for the Lions.
The Luella girls also hope to ride a more organized approach to challenge for a berth in the state meet.
At McDonough, the girls team is coming off a 23rd-place finish at state last year. Teyona Weldon and Laila Howard are back from the state team.
Ola took both the boys and girls teams to state a year ago, placing 26th and 29th respectively in the AAAAA team standings.
Senior Jada Jenkins and junior Kwamia Russell are back to held the Mustangs girls’ try to repeat their charge to the state meet. Senior Christian Estrada returns for his fourth and final season in the boys program to try to continue its success.
The Stockbridge girls had one of the surprises of last season in Carrington Wilson, a freshman basketball player whose first running season saw her finish 55th at state as an individual qualifier after a fifth-place finish at region.
Strong Rock Christian took eighth in Class A Private boys last season behind returning runner Noah Kilgore, who was fifth in the state individually. Noah Banks (49th at state) and Jake McDougal (88th) also are back. The girls team was 23rd at state behind Madison Blackwelder, who was a team-best 76th at state as a freshman.
The 2020 season was a big one for both Union Grove teams, particularly the girls, who welcome back senior Gabby Parsons, who placed seventh individually at the AAAAA state meet a year ago, and her younger sister, junior Bianca Parsons, who was 21st, from a team that placed fifth in the team standings and claimed the Henry County title.
The Wolverines boys also have some experience back from a state meet team, with senior Khayri Davis back from a team that placed 18th in Class AAAAA a year ago.
At Woodland, co-coaches Taylor Muzzillo and Jonathan Carmack have a pair of growing teams who look to move forward, with seniors Ahmad Hicks and Michael Ajuzie leading the Wolfpack boys and junior Nia Harmon setting the pace for the girls.
