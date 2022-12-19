Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy with light rain early. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 2:29 am
Henry County Schools logo
Henry County Schools was awarded an ASPIRE Grant by the American Association of Adapted Sports Programs thanks to funding through the Georgia Department of Education, it was announced Monday.
The funds will be used to purchase sport wheelchairs and adapted equipment for students and student-athletes with physical disabilities, which will benefit the school system’s adapted sports program.
AAASP presented almost $380,000 in grants to area school systems and organizations. The grant for the Henry system was in excess of $35,000.
Scenes from Eagle's Landing and Hillgrove boys basketball in Playing For A Change at Pace Academy on Dec. 17, 2022. (Photos: Nicole Seitz) Click for more.PHOTOS: Eagle's Landing vs. Hillgrove Boys Basketball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Henry Herald sports headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get Breaking News alerts from Henry Herald delivered to your email.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Henry County Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Henry County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Henry Herald headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather.
Get the most popular posts on HenryHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in Henry County. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.