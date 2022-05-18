Henry County Schools recognized the best in local high school athletics this week with its Honors Night celebration.
Dutchtown’s Garrison Madden was named Male Athlete of the Year, and Stockbridge’s Carrington Wilson was Female Athlete of the Year. Hampton’s Reuben Johnson was Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Union Grove’s Carson Brantley earned Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.
The ADs Choice Athlete of the Year winners were Daniel Townsend of Locust Grove and Brianna Bassett of Ola.
The Male Sport Coach of the Year honoree was Elliott Montgomery of Eagle’s Landing basketball, and the Female Sport Coach of the Year selection was LaToya Brown of Luella basketball. The ADs Choice Coach of the Year winners were Sean Stallings of McDonough baseball and Jaime Henck, who coaches flag football, swimming, golf and gymnastics at Luella.
The Program Spotlight Award went to Woodland’s boys soccer program and its head coach, Reginald Ross.
Ola’s Hope Mask and Ahmad Hicks of Woodland were recognized as scholarship winners for the Eagles Landing Health Family Values Award presented by Positive Athlete and Eagles Landing Health. Mask and Hicks also will be honored June 6 at the Positive Athlete Georgia Awards at the College Football Hall of Fame. Seraiah Kornegay of Eagle’s Landing received special recognition as the Wellstar Health Scholarship winner for being a Positive Athlete ambassador, Hampton was celebrated as the Most Positive School for the South Atlanta Region and Mason Moody was honored as the statewide Positive Athlete winner for wrestling. He also will be recognized June 6 at the Positive Athlete Georgia event.
Mask and Johnson earned additional acclaim as top-five state finalists for the Georgia Athletic Directors Association Scholarship. Brantley picked up another award along with Union Grove classmate Levi Rowe — both are top-10 state finalists for the Vincent J. Dooley Scholarships, which are announced Saturday at the College Football Hall of Fame.
The event also included a medal presentation to the inaugural group of HCS’ Student-Athlete Advisory Council to commemorate the students’ service. Council members also conducted the celebration.
The ceremony and awards were sponsored by Eagles Landing Health/Tim Reichert, All-Star Trophies/Buddy Ivey and Urban Air/Sandra Rozier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.