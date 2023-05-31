Sports Spectacular Camp starting June 20

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett and Shaquille O’Neal when new Combaq Court facilities were unveiled.

 File Photo By Anthony Rhoads

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Shaquille O’Neal — in partnership with the HCSO Foundation — are presenting the second annual Sports Spectacular Camp.

A variety of sports will be offered and some of the coaches include O’Neal, former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon, and former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White.

